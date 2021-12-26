Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAVEEN POLISHETTY Naveen Polishetty announces new film with Anushka Shetty on his birthday

Actor Naveen Polishetty on Sunday (December 26) announced he is set to collaborate with "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty on an upcoming Telugu film. The announcement of the actor's casting in the film, tentatively titled 'Production No 14', was made on Polishetty's 32nd birthday.

The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations. "Happy Birthday @NaveenPolishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with #NaveenPolishetty on #ProductionNo14 Starring @MsAnushkaShetty & @NaveenPolishety Directed by #MaheshBabuP," the official handle of UV Creations tweeted.

The "Jathi Ratnalu" star shared the tweet and wrote that he was thrilled to team up with Shetty for the project.

"Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty, who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in," he wrote.

On her 40th birthday on November 7, Anushka had announced her collaboration with Mahesh Babu P. Anushka Shetty wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever."

Polishetty made his debut as a lead in 2019 with the Telugu comedy-thriller "Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya". He also played a minor role in the Mahesh Babu-starrer 1: Nenokkadine. The same year, he made his Hindi debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning film "Chhichhore". In 2021, he starred in the comedy film Jathi Ratnalu, which emerged as a major successful film at the box office.

-with PTI inputs