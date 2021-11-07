Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUSHKASHETTYVS Anushka Shetty announces new project with Mahesh Babu P on birthday

Often termed as the lady superstar of South, Anushka Shetty has turned 40 on Sunday (November 7). Time and again the actress has proved her worth by giving solid on-screen performances like Saroja in Vedam, Jejamma in Arundhati, Devasena in Baahuabali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion and many more. Now, on the occasion of her birthday, the actress announced a new big screen project. Anushka took to her social media and shared that the yet-to-be titled project will be directed by Mahesh Babu P.

The Baahubali actress, who debuted in the industry in 2005 with her film Super never looked back. Announcing the collaboration, Anushka Shetty wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever."

Though the name of the film is not yet disclosed, the short clip was titled '#Anushka48.' The video also mentioned that the shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon. The film will be bankrolled by production company UV Creations, the company that has also produced Radhe Shyam and Saaho. The company has worked with Anushka on Mirchi and Bhaagamathie. This will be Anushka’s third collaboration with UV Creations.

Meanwhile, several celebrities, fans and friends flooded the social media with love and sweet birthday wishes for Anushka Shetty. Her Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati shared a joint birthday post for Anushka and Kamal Haasan. He tweeted, "Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy birthday Sweety!! Have the best one!! @MsAnushkaShetty."

"Happy birthday to the sweetest #AnushkaShetty Mam! May god bless you with his choicest blessings," wishes Raashii Khanna.

'Kedarnath' writer Kanika Dhillon shared a cute video and wrote, "A very happy bday @MsAnushkaShetty! Ur the most gorgeous human I know Inside - out! Thank u for being in my life! If blessing had a face, it would be yours #AnushkaShetty."