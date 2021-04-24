Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna start shoot of 'Thank You' in Milan

Image Source : NAGA_CHAITANYA_AKKINENI, RAASHII KHANNA Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna

Actors Raashii Khanna and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni have started shooting for their upcoming Telugu film "Thank You" in Milan, Italy. The team will then be stationed in the city of Turin for 20 days for the shoot. This is Chaitanya's second film with Raashii after "Manam" and "Venky Mama" in the past. "Thank You" is directed by Vikram Kumar, who had earlier called the shots on "Manam", too.

"Here in Turin and Milan the Covid-19 cases are no longer as many as they are elsewhere. We are a very small unit and we're taking all the necessary precautions. Although I'm here, my heart is still in India," said Raashii.

Apart from "Thank You", Raashii's upcoming projects include" Tughlaq Durbar", "Aranmanai 3", "Methavi" and "Bhramam". "Aranmanai 3" is part of a successful Tamil franchise and its first look was unveiled recently. She also awaits the streaming of her digital debut series directed by Raj and DK, and starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Naga Chaitanya's film "Love Story" with Sai Pallavi is set for release. The film has been pushed back owing to the pandemic.