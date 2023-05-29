Naatu Naatu music composer M.M Keeravaani signs Malayalam film after 27 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM RRR music director M.M Keeravaani to enter the Malayalam film industry after 27 years.

After the historic win for Naatu Naatu song at Oscars 2023, music composer M.M Keeravaani is all set to work in the Malayalam film ‘Magician’. He made a special appearance in Thiruvananthapuram for the launch of his new Malayalam film, marking his return after a significant hiatus of 27 years.

At the launch of the film, Keeravaani sang some of his favorite compositions by MS Baburaj, including the hit Surumayezhuthiya Mizhikale from Khadeeja. The movie event happened at Lulu Mall.

The last time the music composer lent his musical expertise to the Malayalam film industry was back in 1996 when his work in the film Devaragam garnered immense praise and emerged as a massive success. The songs in the Sridevi – Arvind Swami starrer, including ‘Shishirakaala’, ‘Shashikala’, and ‘Yayayaa Yadava’, are still popular in Kerala. Before that, Keeravaani composed music for two Mammootty films, Neelagiri and Sooryamanasam. The songs in both movies are also considered evergreen among Malayalam music lovers.

Delighted to be back, Keeravaani expressed his happiness at re-joining the Malayalam film fraternity after such a prolonged interval. The acclaimed composer’s presence at the film’s launch generated excitement among fans as they are eagerly anticipating the magic he will create with his music in this upcoming venture. Keeravaani’s comeback will bring a renewed sense of curiosity regarding his latest project.

It was in 2015 when SS Rajamouli became a pan-India figure for Baahubali. MM Keeravaani, who had previously composed hit Bollywood songs like Shah Rukh Khan’s Dheere Jalna (Paheli), Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla (Zakhm), Tum Mile (Criminal), Maine Dil Se Kaha (Rog), and others, finally came to the forefront and claimed his spotlight, which was always his.

The 61-year-old music composer is from Andhra Pradesh, and his father Siva Shakti Datta was also a lyricist in Telugu films. Keeravaani made his debut in the Telugu film Manasu Mamatha (1990).

