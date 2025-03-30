Mohanlal reacts after L2: Empuraan's reviews, apologises to fans for this reason Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is being criticised for its political theme. Now reacting to the same, Mohanlal took to his Facebook profile to share an apology.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared an apology on Sunday, responding to concerns over political and social themes in his latest release L2: Empuraan. The second part of 2017's Lucifer movie was released on Friday and the film was criticised for its political theme. Now reacting to the same, Mohanlal took to his Facebook profile to share an apology. Director and supporting actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is yet to react to the controversy.

Mohanlal issues apology

In the Facebook post, the veteran actor wrote, 'I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film 'Empuraan', the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbours hatred towards any political movement, ideology or sect. Therefore, the Empuraan team and I are deeply sorry for the distress caused to my loved ones, and with the realization that the responsibility lies with all of us behind the film, we have decided together to remove such subjects from the film.'

Check the post below:

L2: Empuraan to have 17 cuts?

As per reports, the makers of this action thriller film have decided to implement 17 edits. These changes will include riot sequences and scenes related to violence against women. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

L2: Empuraan's Box Office collection

Mohanlal starrer became the fastest Malayalam film to top 100 crores gross globally in just two days, as per industry tracker Sacnilk, with Rs 66 crore being domestic collection.

Mohanlal's work front

The actor was last seen in Barroz: Guardian of Treasures alongside Pranav Mohanlal and Maya Rao West in lead roles. The film was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar. The film can be watched on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The Malayalam actor will have a cameo in Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial Kannappa which will hit the silver screens on April 25, 2025. The Pan India film will also feature Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal in supporting.

