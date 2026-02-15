Mohanlal vs Ajay Devgn: Drishyam 3 release dates revealed, Malayalam film to arrive first

New Delhi:

The third instalment from Mohanlal's hit franchise, Drishyam 3, finally has a release date. The Malayalam film will release six months before Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 releases in October 2026. This debunks speculations suggesting that both the films will be released together. Mohanlal, while announcing his film's release date, also dropped a new poster of himself as the iconic Georgekutty.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 release date out

Mohanlal's new-look poster from Drishyam 3 features him as Georgekutty with an intense expression. The Jeethu Joseph film will release on April 2, interestingly, on Ajay Devgn's birthday. The movie will add to the stellar film line-up of April, including Ram Charan's Peddi (April 30) and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit (April 10). The film will return with its stellar cast, comprising Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique. Take a look at the new poster of Drishyam 3:

When will Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 release?

Ajay Devgn unveiled the first promo of Drishyam 3, along with the release details in December 2025. The promo contained partial glimpses of a troubled Vijay maintaining a brave front for his family as he plotted ways to escape Tabu's wrath as IG Meera Deshmukh and save his family.

The film will release on October 2, 2026, a date of utmost significance in the film's plot. "Aakhri hissa baaki hai (The last part is left)," wrote the makers while sharing the announcement.

Will the Malayalam and Hindi Drishyam 3 have the same storyline?

Director Jeethu Joseph had once spoken about Malayalam and Hindi Drishyam 3 and shared whether both films will have the same storylines. "There have been reports that the Hindi version will have a different story, but that's not true. The Hindi film will also be based on my story. Once I complete my script, it will be shared with the Hindi team, who will then adapt it to suit their setting and make suitable cultural changes," the filmmaker had told TOI.

It is now left to see how both versions of Drishyam 3 perform at the box office.

Also read: Drishyam 3 announced: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar to face Tabu's wrath yet again in 'aakhri hissa'