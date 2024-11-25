Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi arrested on charges of drunk driving and overspeeding

Follow us on Image Source : X Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi arrested

South Indian actor Ganapathy from the film 'Manjummel Boys' has been arrested by Kalamassery police in Ernakulam. It is being said that he was driving at high speed after drinking alcohol. This incident was reported on Saturday night. According to the police, actor Ganapathy was seen overspeeding. When he was stopped, he fled. The police chased the actor and tested him for alcohol, in which he failed. After this, Ganapathy was taken into custody. It is also reported that he was later granted bail.

Ganapati is a well-known Malayalam actor

If we look at the film career of actor Ganapathy, he has done many films in the Malayalam language. But he got famous for the film 'Manjummel Boys'. This film did well at the box office. The story of the film was quite interesting and the audience also appreciated it a lot. Talking about the story of the film Manjummel Boys, a group of some boys go on an adventure trip. But their adventure suddenly takes a dangerous turn. One of these boys jumps into the Guna caves. What the rest of the boys do after this is shown in the film.

Ganapati's series

Ganapati, who once worked in Malayalam films as a child actor, now plays important roles in films. He has also been a part of many web series. His films and web series include many films and web series like 'Mr. and Miss', 'Rowdy Under World', 'Instagramam', 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' and 'Padmini'. Talking about his upcoming projects, he will be seen in the film 'Oru Kattil Oru Muri'.

