Image Source : TWITTER/ANUP BHANDARI Kichcha Sudeep's Phantom is now Vikrant Rona; title logo to be launched at Burj Khalifa

The title logo of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, will see a grand launch at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31. The film which was called Phantom has now been titled, Vikrant Rona. The logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film will be superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.

Taking to Twitter, director Anup Bhandari made the announcement with regards to film's title logo release at Burj Khalifa. He tweeted, "Phantom is now #VikrantRona. World's first movie to reveal Title Logo+180secs sneak peek on Burj Khalifa Jan 31st."

Director said: "As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we've happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way."

"It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide," Kichcha Sudeepa said.

Earlier, as Kichcha kickstarted the shoot, he tweeted, "Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well-crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy. Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure."

Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy.

Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure.

🤗🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/FzXfmEiwYg — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 2, 2020

B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the film, which will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

On the work front, Kiccha Sudeep is also looking forward to the release of Kotigobba 3.

(With IANS Inputs)