Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS_ KGF director Prashanth Neel demands 100 percent occupancy in theatres; remarks 'it's lifeline to many'

The Karnataka State government on Tuesday decided to continue with 50 percent occupancy in cinema halls till February 28. The state argued that though the Union government has allowed the reopening of theatres in full capacity, the state government cannot follow the same guideline after 'reviewing the current scenario of COVID19. This has brought resentment among the entertainment Industry. The film industry has incurred a huge loss due to the pandemic and the lockdown as a result of the pandemic.

Following this announcement KGF director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter account and posted a picture and demanded the approval of full occupancy in the theatres of Karnataka. He wrote, "While cinema is entertainment to most, it's lifeline to many."

However, the state government has allowed hotels and restaurants to operate at full seating and allowed swimming pools to operate as per central government guidelines. As per media reports, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president DR Jairaj, also an exhibitor, called the government's decision 'shocking' and said the industry would meet the CM on Wednesday and seek a review of the decision.