Keerthy Suresh shares poster of 'Miss India' on Women's Day. Film set to release on April 17

Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India will hit the theatres on April 17

National Fl Awards winner actress Keerthy Suresh on International Women's Day announced the release date of her upcoming film Miss India. The actress took to her Twitter to share a new poster of the film and revealed that it's going to hit the theatres on April 17. The film will be made in Telugu and also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya in pivotal roles. Sharing the new poster of the film, Keerthy wished her fans on Women's Day 2020 and wrote, "Where there is us, there is always magic!...Wish you all a Happy Women’s Day on behalf of team #MissIndia."

Check out the poster:

According to media reports, Keerthy Suresh will appear in multiple avatars across different timelines, in the film. Music director SS Thaman has given music for this Narendra Nath directorial. The film has been shot in Hyderabad and Europe. With Miss India, Keerthy will be seen making her comeback in Telugu films after over a year. Meanwhile, Keerthy will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe.

Keerthy who has proved her mettle as an actor with films like Mahanati was also set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Maidan but was later replaced by the makers. According to reports, the makers decided to replace her after she lost weight and it didn't go with her look in the film. So, her fans might just have to wait a bit longer so see her in Bollywood film.