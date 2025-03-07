Karnataka budget 2025: Govt announces dedicated OTT platform to boost Kannada cinema, online content Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces the creation of a dedicated OTT platform for Kannada cinema in the 2025 budget, aimed at promoting local filmmakers and cultural heritage.

In a significant move to bolster the Kannada film industry, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the creation of a dedicated OTT platform aimed at promoting Kannada cinema. The announcement was made as part of his 16th budget presentation for the state of Karnataka. The Chief Minister's budget, with an expected outlay of Rs 4 lakh crore, marks an increase from the previous year's outlay of Rs 3.71 lakh crore, reflecting a focused effort on enhancing various sectors, including the entertainment and cultural industries.

Focus on Kannada cinema

One of the most notable announcements in the budget was the establishment of the OTT platform dedicated to Kannada films, which is expected to provide a much-needed platform for local filmmakers to reach wider audiences. This initiative comes as a response to the growing demand for regional content in the streaming industry, allowing Kannada cinema to gain more visibility and compete on a national and international level.

“We recognize the immense talent and potential within the Kannada film industry. This new platform will not only provide filmmakers a space to showcase their creativity but will also help in promoting our cultural heritage globally,” said Siddaramaiah during his address.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of supporting local artists and content creators in the evolving digital landscape. With the rise of streaming services and digital consumption, Karnataka’s move to establish its own platform will allow local creators to showcase their work without the constraints of traditional cinema release channels.

The initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities and offer a sustainable model for the growth of the regional film industry. The state government will reportedly collaborate with tech and entertainment experts to build the platform and ensure its seamless integration into the current digital ecosystem.

The legislative session, which began on March 3, was graced by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address, which laid the groundwork for the legislative discussions. The budget, however, took center stage today as CM Siddaramaiah unveiled several key initiatives designed to boost Karnataka's economy, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.