Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Twitter review: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Nayanthara impress fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAIAKAS55055242 Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Twitter review

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Twitter review: Vignesh Shivan’s film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been able to impress fans with their impeccable performances. The romantic comedy has garnered praise from the audience for its strong screenplay and for touching the right chord of comedy. The film which marks the first collaboration between southern beauties Nayanthara and Samantha has successfully been able to invite the audience to the theatre windows. The viewers took to social media and shared that the story has been faltering here and there. The prime plot of the film focuses on the triangular love story between Rambo, Kanmani and Khatija.

Check out what fans have to say about the Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara starrer:

Also read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha & Nayanthara are unmissable with Vignesh Shivan in BTS pics

Produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. It also stars former cricketer Sreesanth, Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Bhargav Sundar.

Watch the trailer of the film below: