Jayasurya's 100th film 'Sunny' to be screened at Calella Film Festival and Dhaka International Film Festival

Jayasurya starrer Sunny has been lauded by viewers and critics alike since the time of its release on Amazon Prime Video. Thanks to its gripping narrative, slick direction, and path-breaking performance by the actor, this Ranjith Sankar directorial continues to make waves. Taking its success run ahead, the film has been selected at two prestigious international film festivals — Calella Film Festival 2021 (October 1-October 9, 2021), Spain, and Dhaka International Film Festival 2022 (January 15-January 23, 2022). There’s more! Along with being the only Indian film to be screened at Calella Film Festival, the movie has also made it to the competition section in both the festivals.

Sharing his excitement on the film’s selection, writer and director Ranjith Sankar adds, “It’s very exciting that our film is being screened at film festivals, especially in a European festival like Calella. When we made Sunny, we showed it to a few people in the festival circuit in India and they felt that the film has a universal appeal and suggested we give it a shot. That’s how we applied at Calella. Sunny is selected in the competition section and is the only Indian film in the Calella Film Festival right now.

The festival has been screening very good films for the past five-six years and it’s a very proud moment for Team Sunny that we have got an opportunity to showcase it in front of an international audience. Sunny is also going to be screened at the Dhaka International Film Festival. It has been selected for screening at the Asian Competition section. We are very happy and really looking forward to the experiences.”

Amazon Original Movie Sunny narrates the story of a single character named Sunny, who has lost everything that he earned in his life - love, money and even his best friend. Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society.

Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil that starts to affect his mental health, killing himself slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over a course of seven days that changes his perspective.

Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, Sunny features seasoned Malayalam star Jayasurya in the lead. The successful suspense drama marks a great milestone for Jayasurya as it is his 100th film, as an actor. Sunny is streaming now in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video. Don’t miss this slice of life story!