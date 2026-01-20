Jana Nayagan songs list: How many tracks have been released so far? Here’s a complete list of Jana Nayagan songs released so far, including details about each track from Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited Tamil film.

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. The movie that is said to be the last acting project of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently engaged in a legal battle over its certification. The Tamil movie that also features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde was set to release on January 9, 2026.

However, due to the ongoing controversy with the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film has been delayed twice now. But the fans and makers must be having their hopes high as the Madras High Court will hear the case today. Hence, there is a possibility for Jana Nayagan to get its clearance today.

What time is the Jana Nayagan hearing today?

CBFC's writ appeal against KVN Productions has been listed for hearing before the Madras High Court Chief Justice's Bench today at around 11:30 am. Hence, all eyes will be on the Madras HC procession today.

However, while you wait for Jana Nayagan's new release date, have a look at the music of the film here. It is significant to note that the makers of Jana Nayagan hosted the music launch at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Several celebrities, including Vijay Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, were present at the event, while composer Anirudh Ravichander performed live.

Jana Nayagan songs list: All tracks released till date

So far, four songs from Jana Nayagan have been released. Have a look at them here:

1. Thalapathy Kacheri

The makers released the first Jana Nayagan song 2 months ago. Thalapathy Kacheri is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, with some vocals from Thalapathy Vijay. The song is composed by Anirudh and has 103 million views on YouTube.

2. Oru Pere Varalaaru

The second single from Jana Nayagan is Oru Pere Varalaaru. It is sung by Vishal Mishra and Anirudh Ravichander. The song has 41 million views on YouTube.

3. Chella Magale

The third song from Jana Nayagan was Chella Magale. It is sung by Thalapathy Vijay and deals with the love of a father for his daughter. The song has 23 million views on YouTube.

4. Raavana Mavandaa

Raavana Mavandaa is the fourth song of Jana Nayagan and probably the most loved one for the Tamil superstar's dancing. The single that deals with Thalapathy Vijay's classic dancing and aura is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Chorus. The song has 8.8 million views on YouTube. It received the loudest cheer at the music launch at Malaysia.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Narain.

To know about the Jana Nayagan Hearing, follow this Live blog: Madras HC hearing on Vijay film’s release today