Jana Nayagan row: Vijay knew film would face hurdles before release, says father SA Chandrasekhar

New Delhi:

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was envisioned as a big-screen send-off before his shift into politics. Instead, the film has run into a series of setbacks, from delays and legal complications to a major piracy leak even before its release.

For his family, though, none of this has come as a shock. Veteran filmmaker and Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, has now shared that the actor had anticipated these challenges well in advance.

Vijay had anticipated hurdles for Jana Nayagan

Speaking to Behindwoods, Chandrasekhar revealed that Vijay was clear-eyed about the risks tied to releasing a film at the same time as his political move. He even brought it up with the producer during the audio launch in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, 2025.

Recalling that moment, Chandrasekhar said, "Don't say you didn't expect problems. When Vijay signed the film, he told the producer during the audio launch held in Malaysia, 'See, you are making a film when I am heading to politics. I hope you are aware of the hurdles the film would face. Are you okay with that?' He knew it would face hurdles. That is why he said the same. It was well expected. We are not shocked." He added, "If the film was released without any hurdles, we would have been surprised."

Piracy adds to Jana Nayagan's troubles

Things got worse when Jana Nayagan was leaked online even before it could reach theatres. Reacting to it, SA Chandrasekhar didn’t hold back. He pointed to how piracy hits a film where it hurts the most, saying, "Criminal minds first attack the heart and then go break the financial route."

The incident sparked anger within the industry too, with several voices speaking up against piracy and urging viewers not to support or circulate such content.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan was initially set to release on January 9. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.

Also read: Jana Nayagan leak: Makers of Vijay's last film respond to the matter, issue stern warning | Read note