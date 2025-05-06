Hit 3 Vs Retro: Did Nani and Suriya's film pass the Monday test? Know here Nani's Hit 3 and Suriya's Retro was released in theatres on May 1. Let's have a look at their day 5 collections here.

New Delhi:

On May 1, there is a neck-to-neck competition between Telugu film Hit 3 and Tamil film Retro. Both these films had a great start. But now with each passing day, one of the two films is gaining the lead over the other. Let's have a look at their Monday collection here.

How much did 'Hit 3' earn on the fifth day?

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit: The Third Case is the latest chapter of this entertaining crime thriller franchise. This action-thriller was released in theatres on May 1 and features Nani in the role of SP Arjun Sarkar, while Srinidhi Shetty plays Mridula. After seeing a blockbuster weekend at the box office, the film's earnings saw the first decline on Monday, and it managed to earn only Rs 4.15 crore. Talking about the day-wise collection of the film,

'Hit 3' earned 21 crores on the first day of its release.

The film's collection on the second day was Rs 10.5 crores.

On the third day, 'Hit 3' did business of Rs 10.4 crores.

On the fourth day, the film earned 10.25 crores.

According to the early trend report of Sacnilk, 'Hit 3' has collected 4.15 crores on the fifth day.

With this, the total collection of 'Hit 3' in five days has now become Rs 56 crores.

How much did 'Retro' earn on the fifth day?

Suriya and Pooja Hegde's romantic action-drama 'Retro' had a great opening at the box office. But the collection of this film, directed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been declining since the second day. However, it still earned well on the opening weekend. But on the first Monday, the earning graph went down drastically. Talking about the collection of the film

'Retro' earned 19.25 crores on the first day of its release.

On the second day, the film did a business of 7.75 crores.

On the third day, 'Retro' collected 8 crores.

On the fourth day, the film earned 8.15 crores.

According to the early trend report of Sacnilk, 'Retro' has collected 3.35 crores on the 5th day of its release.

With this, the total earnings of 'Retro' in 5 days have now become 46.50 crores.

