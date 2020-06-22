Monday, June 22, 2020
     
Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Makers of 'Master' surprise fans with 'dhamakedar' poster. Seen yet?

On superstar Thalapathy Vijay's 46th birthday, his fans got a surprise in the form of a new poster of upcoming film 'Master' which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Have a look at how everyone wished him by making #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay one of the top trends on Twitter.

New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2020 11:56 IST
Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Makers of 'Master' surprise fans with 'dhamakedar' poster. Seen yet?

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 46th birthday on June 22. Celebrating the birthday of your favourite celebrity is the dream of every fan. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, every type of celebration has come to a halt. But thanks to social media, everyone can send in their wishes and blessings. Similar happened when it was the birthday of Vijay and fans poured in their congratulatory messages on Twitter and other social media platforms. In a response, the fans of the actor's upcoming film 'Master' who were waiting for a glimpse in the form of a teaser or trailer got a surprise from the makers when a new poster was shared. Not only this, the director Lokesh Kanagaraj even shared a birthday poster for him in advance on Sunday.

The newly released poster featured the actor in a sepia-tinted photo and the background also had a still from the song Vaathi Coming Othu. The director while sharing the poster wrote, "To convey my love to Thalapathy @actorvijay here I release the Birthday Poster Advance bday wishes #Master Designed by : @Clinton22Roach." 

While the makers wrote, "Wishing Our #Thalapathy a Very Happy birthday Catch you all soon with our #Master celebration #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay."

Due to the pandemic, the actor canceled all kinds of celebrations. He requested his fans clubs in all the districts of Tamil Nadu not to get involved in any kind of birthday celebration. An India Today reports states, "Vijay has personally requested his fan clubs in every district to not indulge in any kind of celebrations amid Covid-19 scare. N Anand, head of Vijay Fan Club Association in Tamil Nadu, has conveyed the same to the actor’s fans across the country."

Coming back to the film 'Master,' it is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Vijay in the role of an antagonist who will be a college professor. The film will have Malavika Mohanan playing the role of the leading lady while Andrea Jeremiah will be playing a pivotal role. Master was slated to release on April 9, 2020 however due to coronavirus outbreak, the release got postponed. The team is going through the post-production work and it is believed that the new release date will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, have a look at how fans wished him on Twitter:

