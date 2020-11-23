Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Fans demand Love Story, actor jets off to Maldives with Samantha Akkineni

Image Source : TWITTER/@THALAPSPK_FANS Naga Chaitanya jets off to Maldives with Samantha Akkineni

Actor Naga Chaitanya rang into his 34th birthday today. The actor has jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his special day with his wife Samantha Akkineni. The duo is one of the most loved couples of showbiz and enjoys a huge fanbase. Taking to social media, Samantha gave a sneak peek into her time on the beautiful islands and posted a picture enjoying the wonderful view. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a maxi dress and a hat.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni joined the list of celebrity couples who visited Maldives after it reopened for visitors post COVID19 lockdown. Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Neha Dhupia enjoyed their time in the Maldives.

To mark Naga Chaitanya's birthday, his fans flooded Twitter with greetings and wished him for his upcoming films. They also demanded an update about his film Love Story. One Twitter user wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day @chay_akkineni anna one of my fvrt hero with egoless and down to earth ..Asalu legacy ki me character ki ekkada match vundadhu anna u r true gentleman." Another said, "Wishing the coolest @chay_akkineni a very happy birthday. Down to earth nature and very kind at heart. All the best for #LoveStory and #ThankYouMovie."

Check out the reactions here-

Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day @chay_akkineni anna one of my fvrt hero with egoless and down to earth



Asalu legacy ki me character ki ekkada match vundadhu anna u r true gentleman #HBDNagaChaitanya #LoveStory pic.twitter.com/tYT4MqiMQ7 — Naveen Alla (@NaveenAlla1) November 23, 2020

Wishing the coolest @chay_akkineni a very happy birthday. Down to earth nature and very kind at heart. All the best for #LoveStory and #ThankYouMovie #HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/zFHe9lx7A9 — Deepak (@deepaksomisetty) November 23, 2020

Wish u happy birthday @chay_akkineni from @AkhilAkkineni8 fans 😍🎂🎉



All the best to the future projects for both of U 😊 Konchem fans ni drustilo pettukoni manchi cinemalu teeyalani korukuntunnam🙂Waiting for #Lovestory, #MEB, #Akhil5 #HBDNagaChaitanya 💐 pic.twitter.com/BYBUide42h — సిరి (@siri_akkineni_) November 23, 2020

Wishing "yuvasamrat" Naga chaitanya sir a very happy birthday 🎂may this birthday brings u more happiness and good health,sucess ahead !!!🙏 #HBDNagaChaitanya #LoveStory pic.twitter.com/uJ4SJVkjGg — Jaytripuraneni (@Jay74008754) November 23, 2020

On the actor's birthday, team Love Story released the new poster of the film starring Naga Chaitanya. The film also stars Sai Pallavi.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page