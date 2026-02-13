Funky movie X review: What are social media users saying about Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar's Telugu film

New Delhi:

The Telugu family drama Funky hit theaters on February 13. Directed by Anudeep KV, the film stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. The movie is about Maya, a dancer whose dreams are put on hold, but a local dance crew helps her love dancing and herself again.

Fans who watched the first-day first-show of the film have shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Read on to see how audiences are responding to the film.

Funky movie X review

One X user described the first half of the film as “decent,” noting that “most of the comedy lands.” His post read, "Decent 1st half. Most of the comedy lands #Funky." He appreciated the second half as well, despite uneven editing, "Decent 2nd half. Packed with Anudeep mark silly one liners that land for the most part. Emotion in the climax works. Editing is uneven that hampers the flow. Liked it overall #Funky." Another user wrote, "#FunkyFrom13thFeb Good comedy 1st half filled with one liners!!!." Check X posts below:

While some users pointed out flaws in the film, one wrote, "#Funky a silly over the top comedy where a few gags land well, rest of the movie is all over the place, utter non-sense and I guess most will feel the theme of #VishwakSen #Galeez ga anipisthaadhi..! Try at your own patience #FunkyReview."

Another X user added, "#Funky Working on comedy is hard, some scenes are worked out but mostly old & flat comedy Cast is forced, and the music is not good For #Anudeep fans Watchable Don't expect anything just some light moments." Take a look at X reactions below:

Funky movie: Cast and crew details

Besides the lead actors Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the film stars Naresh, VTV Ganesh and others. The music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with editing by Navin Nooli and cinematography by Suresh Sarangam.

Funky is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, and is presented by Srikara Studios.

Funky movie: Where to stream on OTT after theatres

Notably, Funky will be available to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. The streaming platform announced this during its 'Netflix Pandaga' event. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

