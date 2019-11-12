Frozen 2 Telugu: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara to give her voice for baby Elsa

Ever since the second installment of 2013 film Frozen was announced, fans got curious when they came to know that actress Priyanka Chopra and sister Parineeti will be seen giving out their voices for the roles of Elsa and Anna. And now a new announcement related to the Telugu version of Frozen 2 states that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's 7-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni will be dubbing for the film which is all set to release on November 22 in English, but Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in India.

The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who tweeted, "Mahesh Babu and Namrata's 7-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to do voice over for young Elsa in the dubbed #Telugu version of #Frozen2... 22 Nov 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu." Have a look:

Namrata, in a previous statement, said, "Sitara has grown up to the tale of Frozen and has idolised Elsa ever since. Her love for the movie is so much that when she was offered to voice young Elsa, there was no way we could turn it down. It's a movie that every girl relates to and Sitara is no different. We would like to thank the team of Disney for this wonderful opportunity. Sitara is extremely happy to be a part of the Telugu version of the movie and has thoroughly enjoyed voicing her favourite character."

Actress Shruti Haasan will be seen dubbing for the Tamil version. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Bringing the magic of Elsa to you in Tamil! Disney's Frozen 2 is coming to cinemas on 22nd November #Frozen #Frozen2 #FrozenSisters @disneyfilmsindia"

