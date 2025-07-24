Fahadh Faasil in Maareesan: Cast, story, and release details Fahadh Faasil is back with Maareesan, a Tamil comedy-thriller also starring Vadivelu. Releasing July 25 — here’s everything you need to know!

New Delhi:

Renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, best known for his roles in movies like 'Pushpa' and 'Aavesham', is set to appear on the big screen with the highly anticipated film 'Maareesan'. Fans eagerly awaiting the release of this movie will be able to watch it in theatres this Friday, July 25, 2025.

This movie is produced by RB Choudary under the banner of Super Good Films. The music of this film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The comedy-drama-thriller movie is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V Krishna Moorthy. Read further to know more details about Fahadh Faasil's starrer here.

What is Maareesan about? Plot and genre explored

Talking about the plot of the film, this Tamil-language comedy thriller film revolves around the story of two men, Dhaya aka Dhayalan and Velayudham. In this film, the role of Dhaya, who is a thief, is played by Fahadh Faasil and on the other hand, Velayudham is portrayed by veteran actor Vadivelu, who has Alzheimer's disease. The story continues when Dhaya sets out on a journey with Velayudham to loot him; however, their trip ends up changing their lives.

Star cast of Maareesan: From Kovai Sarala to Vivek Prasanna

In terms of the cast members, besides Fahadh Faasil, this film also features Valivelu, Kovai Sarala, Livingston, Kovai Sarala, Renuka, Sithara, Vivek Prasanna, Saravana Subbiah, Thenappan PL, Haritha, and Krishna in the lead roles.

What’s next for Fahadh Faasil after Maareesan?

On the work front, the 42-year-old actor Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2' co-starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. In this film, he played the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, IPS and his performance was praised by the audience. He will be next seen in the comedy film 'Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira' alongside Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and others in key roles.

Also Read: Ronth ending explained: What happened to Dinanath and Yohannan?