Ekka, Junior to Bun Butter Jam, a look at 10 South films to watch in theatres today There's good news for all the cinemalovers out there as a variety of films ranging from Bollywood to South have been released in the theatres today, July 18, 2025. Here's a look at the 10 South Indian movies which you can watch with your family on big screens.

The third Friday of July has a lot to offer for cinemagoers, from romantic dramas, action thrillers, to horror dramas, a variety of films are releasing on silver screens. Besides Bollywood's most anticipated film 'Saiyaara', Anupam Kher's directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great', and Arnab Chatterjee's 'Murderbad', a total of 10 South films, including 'Kothapallilo Okappudu', 'Ekka', and others, have been released in the theatres today, July 18, 2025.

1. Ekka

'Ekka' is an action-packed crime drama starring Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role. The Kannada-language film is about a small-town youth named Muttu who comes to Bangalore in search of his friend. The film features Yuva Rajkumar, Sampada Hulivana, Sanjana Anand, Atul Kulkarni, Sri Aditya, Rahul Dev Shetty and others in the lead roles. The crime drama film is directed by Rohit Padaki and Venu.

2. Bun Butter Jam

'Bun Butter Jam' is a Tamil language romantic comedy drama starring Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raju Jeyamohan in the lead role. The film is a story of two mothers who unite to secure the future of Generation Z children. It also stars Adhia Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, and Charlie in pivotal roles.

3. Flask

'Flask' is a Malayalam language film based on the story of Jyoti Kumar. In this, a singer becomes a police constable. He is assigned the task of protecting the arrogant district judge Venkatesh Balaji, but he often gets into trouble due to his carelessness. It features Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan and Renjit Shekar in key roles.

4. Kothapapallilo Okapadu

'Kothapapallilo Okapadu' is a Telugu film which is the story of a village man who is looking for a dancer. Directed by Praveena Paruchuri and R Kiran, the film stars Ravindra Vijay, Manoj Chandra and Usha Bonela in the key roles.

5. Gevi

'Gevi' is a Tamil film that tells the story of the struggle for justice faced by Mandharai and Malaiyan in a rural village. The film depicts themes such as love, survival and bureaucracy along with the struggle of a community. Talking about its star cast, it features Aadhavan M, Umar Farook and SK Gaayathri.

6. Police Vari Heccharika

'Police Vaari Heccharika' is a Telugu cinema drama film that tells the story of an officer, Kanchana, who is on a relentless mission to reveal the truth about an activist, Satyamoorthy.

7. Jenma Natchathiram

'Jenma Natchathiram' is the story of a team that enters a deserted bungalow in search of treasure. However, they face supernatural threats there, resulting in several scary incidents.

8. Apoorva Puthranmar

'Apoorva Puthranmar' is a Malayalam language film that tells the story of two brothers who try to fulfil their father's last wish. The comedy drama film stars Ammayra Goswami, Payal Radhakrishna and Ashokan in the lead roles.

9. Junior

'Junior' is based on the life of a boy who sets out to discover himself. The film shows the bond he shares with his father. Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, it stars Genelia Deshmukh, Sreeleela and Kireeti Reddy in the lead roles.

10. Raveendra Nee Evide?

'Ravindra Nee Evide?' is a comedy thriller in Malayalam cinema that tells the story of a weather officer named Ravindran. However, his world turns upside down after a strange incident involving a neighbour makes him suspicious of his wife.

