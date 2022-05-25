Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna & Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Sita Ramam' to hit theaters on August 5

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARK50452794 The cast of Sita Ramam

Vyjayanthi Movies presents the highly anticipated romantic saga 'Sita Ramam' starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. The makers of this much-sought movie have made the release date of the movie official now. Being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, 'Sita Ramam' will hit the screens on August 5. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan dropped the news and wrote, "An epic story. A film that felt like we stepped into a dream. Time travelling to a glorious era rich in colours, sights and sounds. This is a love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you…#SitaRamam."

In Telugu, the tag line for 'Sita Ramam' is 'Yuddham tho Raasina Premakatha,' which translates to 'A love story with the war.' This indicates that the film will have a war theme.

Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and others will be seen in important roles in 'Sita Ramam'.

(With IANS Inputs)