Drishyam 3 Malayalam release date: When Mohanlal’s film may hit theatres With Ajay Devgn announcing the Hindi version’s release, anticipation for Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Malayalam has surged. Here’s what we know about its expected release date and cast.

Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam is loved by Malayalam and Hindi belt. The past four moves have proved to be hit at the box office and now fans wait for the Hindi and Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 featuring Ajay and Mohanlal, respectively in lead roles.

On Tuesday, Ajay revealed the release date of his film. With this, the anticipation for Drishyam 3 Malayalam was also noticed online. Hence, let's have a look at the movie's release date in Kerala.

Drishyam 3 Malayalam release date

Recently, it was revealed that the shooting of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 was completed. A video of the film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is also going viral. Now, if there's any remaining shooting, the makers will oversee it themselves, as Mohanlal has already completed his portion.

With this, the estimated release date of Drishyam 3 Malayalam is being touted to be April 9, 2026. However, an official confirmation is awaited. It is significant to note that Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 will be released on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 Malayalam may have signed a massive deal

Drishyam 3 will be released in Kerala by Ashirvad Cinemas. Panorama Studios currently owns all the rights, but the Malayalam version will be released in theaters worldwide first, while the Hindi version will be released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Several reports suggest that Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has entered into a major partnership with Panorama Studios, which could prove to be the largest deal ever for a Malayalam film. Reports indicate that the makers have finalised a deal worth over Rs 350 crore. Significantly, such a large business transaction has never been achieved for a Malayalam film.

Drishyam 3 Malayalam cast

Apart from Mohanlal, the movie features Meena, who plays National Award-winning actor's wife Rani. Other than them, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil play their daughters. The supporting cast includes Siddique, Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath, KB Ganesh Kumar, and Santhi Mayadevi.

