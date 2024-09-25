Devara Part 1: Jr NTR's film sets advance booking records, to cross Rs 50 cr mark globally for Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devara Part 1 also stars Saif Ali Khan in a key role

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is set to release in cinemas on September 27, 2024. The advance booking for the upcoming film began a couple of days ago and the ticket sales figures of Devara Part 1 clearly show that it is going to shatter many box office records after its release. As per Sacnilk, Devara has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark globally in ticket sales, including nearly Rs 19 crore from the Indian circuit till September 25, 1 pm.

As per the portal, Devara Part 1 has sold over 7 lakh tickets for Day 1 in India, making Rs 18.78 crore from advance ticket sales. The film is releasing on 6,877 screens in India, which includes over 5,000 screens for its original Telugu version.

The film is releasing on 6,877 screens in India, which includes over 5,000 screens for its original Telugu version. The Hindi version of the film has sold over 13,000 tickets so far and minted over Rs 20 lakh.

Hike in ticket prices and special shows

Recently, the ticket prices of the film were hiked by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments along with the addition of special shows for its opening day. In Telangana, Devara will have special 1 am shows in 29 theatres with a hike in ticket prices by Rs 100, and 6 shows in all theatres in Telangana with a hike of Rs 100. For the next nine days, the film will have regular five shows with a hike of Rs 25 for single theatres and Rs 50 for multiplexes.

In Andhra, the government issued a notice with which multiplex tickets will be priced at Rs 135 per ticket. For single-screen theatres, upper-class tickets will cost Rs. 110, while lower-class tickets will cost Rs 60. These prices will apply for the first six shows, beginning at 12 am on release day. From September 28, Devara will have five shows per day for the next nine days.

For the unversed, Devara Part 1 was earlier released on the occasion of Eid 2024, however, due to late VFX works, the film was postponed. The film marks Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani refutes rumours of being part of Bigg Boss 18, says 'not my cup of tea'