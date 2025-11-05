Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1 teaser: Prabhas returns as Amarendra Baahubali in animated film, fans react The makers of the Baahubali franchise unveiled the teaser of their new addition, a two-part animated epic, Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The animated action epic film is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.

New Delhi:

After receiving a good response to Baahubali: The Epic, the makers of the Baahubali franchise have announced a new addition, a two-part animated epic. The teaser of Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 was unveiled on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The film is directed by Ishan Shukla and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. Sharing the same on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Baahubali Movie, wrote, "Amarendra Baahubali’s death wasn’t his End…it was the beginning of something Eternal. #BaahubaliTheEternalWar Teaser out now! (sic)."

Fans react to Baahubali - The Eternal War Part 1 teaser

Ever since its release, Prabhas's fans have flooded social media with their reaction, with many praising the teaser for its animation. One user wrote, "The animation of Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1 looks SO FREAKING INSANE!! The story seems really interesting. Then Mahavatar Narsimha and now this. This movie will definitely give a big boost to the Indian animation."

Another user wrote, "Every frame of Baahubali: The Eternal War looks painted in fire and divinity. From Amarendra’s shadowed rage to the storm above the chariot — this isn’t animation; it’s mythology reimagined in motion."

Watch the teaser below:

Baahubali - The Eternal War Part 1: Music and voice cast

The music for this animated epic has been composed by the legendary MM Keeravaani. In the film, Prabhas lends his voice to Amarendra Baahubali, while Ramya Krishna voices the iconic character of Sivagami.

When is Baahubali: The Eternal War Part I releasing?

According to the announcement poster, Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. However, the makers have not yet disclosed the exact release date.

Also Read: Box Office collection [November 4, 2025]: Baahubali: The Epic dips, Roi Roi Binale rises, Thamma steady