Box Office collection [November 4, 2025]: Baahubali: The Epic dips, Roi Roi Binale rises, Thamma steady

New Delhi:

The Tuesday box office received mixed responses from viewers as SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, Zubeen Garg's final film Roi Roi Binale, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat competed against each other.

In terms of collections, Prabhas's action epic Baahubali: The Epic saw a decline in earnings, while Roi Roi Binale experienced an increase. Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw an increase in their earnings, each earning around Rs 2 crore on Tuesday.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection

SS Rajamouli's re-mastered combined version of his two films, Baahubali: The Epic, witnessed a drop in its collections on its fifth day. The action epic film did a business of Rs 1.50 crore on its Day 5 (first Tuesday), bringing its total India collection to Rs 27.60 crore.

Roi Roi Binale day 5 box office report

Assamese singer-composer Zubeen Garg's final film, Roi Roi Binale, saw an increase in its collections on its day 5, as compared to its previous day. The movie, which collected Rs 1.62 crore, managed to earn Rs 1.69 crore on its fifth day. So far, Rajesh Bhuyan's directorial has earned Rs 9.44 crore in India.

Thamma box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali release, Thamma, collected Rs 2 crore on its second Tuesday, an increase in its collections compared to the previous day (Monday). Aditya Sarpotdar's film has earned Rs 123.80 crore so far in India. The film is produced by Maddock Films and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan in key roles.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection

Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, did a business of Rs 2 crore on its day 15. The movie had an overall 23.39% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The film's total collection in India stands at Rs 68.05 crore. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Shaad Randhawa and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

