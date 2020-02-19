Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupama Parameswaran and Atharvaa Murali's film titled Thalli Pogathey, see first look

Director Kannan is all set to wow the audience with upcoming romantic entertainer Thalli Pogathey. The first look of the film starring Anupama Parameswaran and Atharvaa Mural is now out, and the duo looks so much in love in the picture. The film is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu hit Ninnu Kori starring Nani and Nivetha Thomas. Helmed by R Kannan, the romantic drama is also being bankrolled by Kannan’s Masala Pix and MK Ramprasad’s MKRP Productions. This is the second association of the director with Atharva after Boomerang and the first for the lead actors.

"The first look of my next #Thallipogathey with @atharvaamurali and @amitash12 directed by R.kannan sir ", Anupam wrote while sharing Thalli Pogathey first look on Instagram.

Thalli Pogathey team completed its 15-day final schedule at Azerbaijan recently and the film is currently in the post-production stage. The crew is believed to have been working in extremely cold weather. The crew was also previously filming at a huge set built in OMR, Chennai.

Speaking about the shoot, director Kannan in a recent interview said, "“It’s a scene that will appear for just five minutes in the film, and shows the three lead actors camping on the mountain. We chose Xizi Mountains because the view from there is stunning. We started walking from the base at about 5am, and reached the spot at about 11am. The temperature ranged between -8°C and -11°C, and it was constantly snowing."

Anupama who turned 24 recently has become a fan favourite with her natural screen presence and spectacular acting prowess. The South Inidan actress made her way to the film industry with the 2005 Malayalam film Premam. The diva played the role of a teenage girl named Mary in the film helmed by Alphonse Puthren.