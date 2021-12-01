Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actor Ajith asks fans to stop calling him ‘Thala’

Actor Ajith Kumar, whose film 'Valimai' is expected to hit screens for Pongal next year, on Wednesday urged fans, media and the public to address him as just Ajith or Ajith Kumar or AK and not as 'Thala', as he is popularly known. His publicist, Suresh Chandra, took to Twitter to share Ajith's message.

"To The Respected members of the Media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK n not as Thala or any other prefix b4 my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love Ajith (sic)," read the tweet.

The statement assumes significance as fans of actor Ajith have, for long, been addressing him as Thala. Similarly, fans of actor Vijay have been addressing their favourite hero as Thalapathy. The fans of both actors are known to constantly be at loggerheads on social media.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai'. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film industry is abuzz with rumours that the second single of the film, which is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year, will be out this week and that it will be a song that is dedicated to mothers.

