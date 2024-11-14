Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan starrer films that are Hindi remake of Kanguva star Suriya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood films that are Hindi remake of Kanguva star Suriya

National Award-winning actor Suriya's film 'Kanguva' has been released in theatres today. The advance booking of this film had already been done, so signs of its being a hit started coming even before it became a hit. But gradually it will be known how much this film earns at the box office. If we talk about Suriya as an artist, then he is a South Indian actor whose films are quite different. Like other South Indian actors, he also does action in films and also shows a great story to the audience. Also, his acting is well-liked by the audience. Suriya has done many Tamil films so far, most of which have been hits. Even Hindi remakes of many of his films have been superhits. These films were well liked in Hindi and their box office collection was also excellent. Know about some of Suriya's films which have been remade in Bollywood.

Ghajini

Most of the audience still remembers Aamir Khan's film 'Ghajini (2008). Aamir played a very different kind of character in this film. His look in the film was also liked by the audience. This film earned very well at the box office. This famous film of Aamir was the Hindi remake of Suriya's film 'Ghajini'.

Force

John Abraham appeared in the film 'Force', in which his action was well-liked. This film was also a remake of Suriya's film. The name of his Tamil film was 'Kakha Kakha'. In this film, he played the role of a police officer. His real-life wife Jyothika appeared in the lead role with him in the film. In the Hindi film Force, Genelia D'Souza acted with John Abraham.

Singham

Recently, the audience has seen 'Singham Again'. Even before this, many films of the 'Singham' series were hits at the box office. Ajay Devgn played the lead role in almost all the films of the 'Singham' series. The first film of the 'Singham' series, which was made in Bollywood in 2011 with Ajay Devgn, was a remake of Surya's film 'Singham'. Rohit Shetty was so impressed with his film that he made 'Singham' in Hindi. This film was loved by the Hindi belt audience.

Sarfira

Akshay Kumar's film 'Sarfira' came this year, it shows the story of a person starting his own airline. The hero of the film wants to make such an airline in which even ordinary people can travel for less money. The audience also liked the story of this film. This film with such a good story is also a remake of Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. His film was released in 2020, it has also received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

