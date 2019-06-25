Trolls attack Allu Arjun's brother Allu Bobby for second marriage, actor missing from wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Bobby ties the knot with mumbai based yoga instructor Neela Shah

Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby, who is an Indian actor and producer from Hyderabad, Telangana, has faced the wrath of netizens as he got married for the second time. South India superstar Aalu Arjun's brother recently tied the knot with Neela Shah but the news didn't go down well with the netizens. As soon as the actor shared his pictures from teh second wedding, the actor got trolled massively with the internet users and also questioned Allu Arjun's absence from them.

For teh unversed, Allu Bobby has acted in some movies made under his dad's production company. He gave divorce to his former spouse Neelima in 2016 and called it as a peaceful separation between the two. The former couple has a 10-year-old daughter named Anvitha too. Just a few days ago, teh actor got married again with Neela Shah who is a yoga instructor and is based in Mumbai. Going by the pictures, teh actor-producer looked quite happy to have found a partner in Neela Shah.

Allu Bobby posted a photo on his Instagram handle and was massively trolled by netizens. The 40-year-old producer wrote, "Folks I am married !!!... this is a new beginning for me. Please Bless me !!! I got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However, God has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this."

His recent picture on Instagram has been flooded with trolls who are still bothered about his first wife and their daughter Anvitha. Allu Bobby handled and replied to all the trolls like a gentleman, quoted happiness is all that matters.

Many photosfrom the wedding ceremonies also popped on social media but the younger brother Allu Arjun was nowhere to be seen. It was rumored that Arjun was busy shooting for his upcoming film #AA19 with director Trivikram Srinivas. Bobby clarified that Arjun was present at the wedding and he was the one who was clicking his pictures.

On one of his photos, a fan asked Bobby about Arjun's presence. The user commented, "But don't make us to wait for a long time hope you release the video fast is bunny had attended your reception I didn't saw him in your marriage pics" Replying to him, Bobby wrote, "Of course he was. He clicked the pics."

Allu Bobby was married to Neelima Bandi in 2005. While they both separated 10 year back, they got divorced only three years back.

