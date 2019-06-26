Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty fractures her leg on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy set

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty injured

South film industry actress Anushka Shetty, who shot to fame with SS Rajamouli's mega-blockbuster Baahubali met with an accident on the sets of Chiranjeevi's big-budget film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actress who has been roped in for a cameo fractured her leg while filming an important sequence for the movie. To avoid spreading the news of her injury in media, Anushka silently met the doctor. She has been advised bed rest for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Anushka currently seems to be in no rush to sign projects. She was last seen in Bhagamathi, after which she will play the lead role in Silence. Hemant Madhurkar directorial is being shot in Seattle, USA.

On a related note, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who played an important role in Indian Rebellion of 1857. The movie which boasts an ensemble cast including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah, Kichcha Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu is being finished at a fast pace. Along with the shooting, post-production work is also being done. It is reported that the makers are also working the film's trailer.

Produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions banner, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2. The movie has been directed by Surender Reddy.