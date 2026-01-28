Wonder Man finale explained: Ending, betrayal twist and final scene decoded Wonder Man finale explained: Know what happens to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley's superhero action series, which is now streaming on JioHotstar platform.

Marvel's superhero action series Wonder Man premiered on JioHotstar on January 27, 2026. Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, the series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, and Aria Moayed. It has been receiving a positive response from audiences since its release.

The show reveals that Simon learns through Trevor that a reclusive director is rebooting his favourite cheesy '80s movie, Wonder Man. After several mishaps, both Simon and Trevor land roles in the film. Simon plays the hero, while Trevor plays his loyal assistant.

But things take an unexpected turn. Just like in the movie where Barnaby betrays Wonder Man, Trevor Slattery (played by Ben Kingsley) has been betraying Simon in real life. He's being blackmailed by the authorities to spy on Simon because Simon secretly has superpowers, which are illegal on movie sets. When Simon finally finds out the truth, he loses control and unleashes his powers, destroying the movie set.

What happens in the Wonder Man finale?

In the finale episode titled, Yucca Valley, Simon loses control of his powers and destroys a movie set, which attracts the attention of the authorities and the media. On the other hand, Trevor, who had been secretly spying on Simon, decides to take the blame and turns himself in, showing how easily the truth can be twisted. This gives Simon some space to clear his name.

Meanwhile, Simon's movie becomes a hit, but instead of chasing fame, he starts living like a normal person, following a regular guy named Chuck Eastman to see what everyday life is like. The most emotional moment comes when Simon quietly rescues Trevor from a government facility using his powers. The series ends with Simon and Trevor flying away together, leaving hope, questions, and a sense of adventure. Watch the trailer below:

Wonder Man: Episodes and Cast

The superhero action series Wonder Man consists of eight episodes:

Episode 1: Matinee

Episode 2: Self-Tape

Episode 3: Pacoima

Episode 4: Doorman

Episode 5: Found Footage

Episode 6: Callback

Episode 7: Kathy Friedman

Episode 8: Yucca Valley

Besides Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Aria Moayed, and Ben Kingsley, the series also stars Zlatko Burić, Ban Donohue, Shola Adewusi, Kameron J. Meadows, Bechir Sylvain, Lauren Glazier, and others.

