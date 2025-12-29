The Copenhagen Test X review: Internet lauds Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera's espionage thriller | See reactions Read on to know what social media users are saying about Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera's show The Copenhagen Test which hit the digital screens on December 27, 2025.

Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera's espionage thriller, The Copenhagen Test, was released on December 27, 2025, and has been receiving positive responses from viewers. Created by Thomas Brandon, the 8-episode series is available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform.

Those who have watched the sci-fi action series have shared their thoughts on social media. Read on to find out how viewers are reacting to The Copenhagen Test.

The Copenhagen Test X review

One user appreciated the performances of lead actors Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera, praising the makers for the show's writing and action scenes. Their X post reads, "Finished the Copenhagen Test. A true spy thriller with many twist and turns!! Simu Liu is perfect leading man with a TALENTED cast of actors alongside him. Melissa shines so bright in such a layer role. Sinclair Daniel is PHENOMENAL in this . Good fights and great writing 9/10 (sic)."

Another user wrote, "Just finished The Copenhagen Test. Damn that was a brilliantly crafted and intelligent show. The action was sparse but top notch. The cast was easily my favorite part. Melissa Barrera & Simu Liu were. Highly recommend and need season 2 now! (sic)"

One X user praised the star cast of the show and also shared her excitement for the upcoming seasons. Her post reads, "The Copenhagen Test was a 10/10, not only was the script/writing and directing amazing but Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Mark O'Brien, Adina Porter, every single person in the show was a top-notch actor/actress fingers crossed they get green-lit for more seasons (sic)."

The Copenhagen Test: Plot

The show, The Copenhagen Test, follows the story of a first-generation analyst who discovers that his mind has been hacked, giving others control over his senses. The plot continues when he caught between the agency and hackers and then pretends everything is normal to uncover the people behind it.

