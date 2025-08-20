This OTT thriller is breaking into the top charts, but its IMDb score is the real surprise A new OTT thriller is ruling the charts with rave reviews. Fans are surprised by its IMDb score, calling it one of the best recent releases.

New Delhi:

Since last week was all about Independence Day, several patriotic films and series were released last week. One of which is John Abraham's Tehran, which has been received very well by the audience.

According to IMDB, the film fictionalises the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, weaving a complex narrative that spans Israel, Iran and India.

Tehran becomes OTT's most-watched thriller

This 1-hour 55-minute movie has won the hearts of the public on the OTT platform. In just a week of its release, Tehran has become one of the most-watched thriller movies on OTT. The spy thriller is currently in the second trending spot on its OTT platform.

Tehran plot

Tehran is inspired by true events. The movie revolves around an upset Delhi police officer, who tries to bring out the truth behind the bomb blast in the capital, which happened due to the mutual enmity between the two countries.

To get to the bottom of the matter, the police officer reaches another country, where he gets betrayed by his own and other countries due to a political conspiracy, due to which he gets stuck there. Now, whether he can return to his country again or not and how he survives there. For that, you will have to watch superstar John Abraham's latest film Tehran.

Tehran OTT streamer

John's latest release was out on the OTT platform Zee5. According to OTT Play, the film will soon be released on Netflix as well. It is significant to note that John Abraham's last theatrical release, The Diplomat, was in Netflix India's top 10 rankings for more than four weeks.

Tehran's IMDb rating

Spy thriller Tehran not only received good reviews from critics but was also appreciated by netizens. The film also received an amazing rating of 7.6/10 from IMDb.

Also Read: Tehran review: A slow-burn spy thriller with John Abraham at his restrained best