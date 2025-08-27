Tehran OTT: After Zee5, John Abraham starrer is now available on Netflix 'Tehran', which premiered on Zee5, has now hit OTT giant Netflix. The OTT film was released on August 14, was well-received by the audiences.

The inability to find a home for their films is a prevalent grievance among Hindi film industry creators. However, the new film 'Tehran' by John Abraham presents a different picture.

The political thriller, which debuted on Zee5 on August 14, is now available for streaming on Netflix India starting from August 27. This makes it one of the rare Hindi films to have a partnership on two platforms.

Tehran is now on Netflix

The Arun Gopalan-directed film was produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which has a non-exclusive agreement with both streamers. Now the film has been released on Netflix.

The OTT giant took to its social profiles and shared the official update. 'ACP Rajeev Kumar ki bohot badi zimmedaari ya qurbaani?

Dekhiye Tehran, now on Netflix,' read its captions.

Despite being less common in the Hindi film industry thus far, non-exclusive deals are thought to benefit all sides. The concept makes it possible for platforms to increase their collection and purchase movies at a reduced price. The fact that their initiative reaches a wider demographic range is advantageous to the producers. This has been approved by Vijan in Bollywood. In July 2022, his work Mimi (2021) was simultaneously made available on Jio Cinema and Netflix; Dasvi (2022) followed the same pattern.

Tehran was earlier planned for theatrical release

The makers ultimately chose to go with OTT, even though Tehran was originally intended to be a theatrical production. 'Before an OTT release was decided upon, the movie had been ready for some time. It appears that the developers' wait for the streamer paid off, as it was released on two platforms,' an insider told IANS.

