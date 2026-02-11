Subedaar teaser out: Anil Kapoor unleashes fury as retired soldier Arjun Maurya in new action film

The teaser of Anil Kapoor's upcoming action thriller, Subedaar, was released by the makers on February 11, 2026. Directed by Suresh Tiwari, the film stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.
The high-octane action film, Subedaar, will be made available to stream on Prime Video from March 5, 2026, onwards. Viewers can stream it in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Subedaar teaser is out now
Sharing the official teaser, Prime Video wrote, "They f*****d with the wrong man! #SubedaarOnPrime, New Movie, March 5 (sic)." Watch the teaser below:
