Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ott
  4. Subedaar teaser out: Anil Kapoor unleashes fury as retired soldier Arjun Maurya in new action film

Subedaar teaser out: Anil Kapoor unleashes fury as retired soldier Arjun Maurya in new action film

The makers of Anil Kapoor's upcoming thriller Subedaar dropped its official teaser on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, across social media platforms. The film is directed by Suresh Tiwari.

Anil Kapoor to appear in upcoming action thriller Subedaar
Anil Kapoor to appear in upcoming action thriller Subedaar Image Source : Screengrab from X: Anil Kapoor
Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The teaser of Anil Kapoor's upcoming action thriller, Subedaar, was released by the makers on February 11, 2026. Directed by Suresh Tiwari, the film stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

The high-octane action film, Subedaar, will be made available to stream on Prime Video from March 5, 2026, onwards. Viewers can stream it in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Subedaar teaser is out now

Sharing the official teaser, Prime Video wrote, "They f*****d with the wrong man! #SubedaarOnPrime, New Movie, March 5 (sic)." Watch the teaser below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's series is a slow-burn thriller that lingers in the fog

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section
Anil Kapoor
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\