Subedaar OTT: Here's everything you need to know about Anil Kapoor starrer Prime Video unveiled the first look of Anil Kapoor's Subedaar. The action-thriller will be released next month. Read further to know everything about the movie that also features Radhikka Madan.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is all set to make his presence felt on the digital screen in 2026, what with his action drama Subedaar now confirmed to debut on Prime Video in March 2026. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the movie will also star Radhikka Madan, marking Kapoor's first major release of 2026. For the unversed, concluded in January 2025, Subedaar is a film as much about intense combat scenes as it is about a deeply personal story involving a retired army officer and his life post-retirement from the army.

The film explores Kapoor’s character as he shifts from heroism on the battlefield to dealing with the home front’s issues, from mending worn relationships to addressing the dysfunction of society, while protecting and/or prioritising what is most important to him.

Subedaar first look

Today, on February 6, 2026, the makers and OTT streamer Amazon Prime Video shared the first look of Subedaar. While sharing the poster of the film, Prime Video's Instagram caption read, 'You’ve been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon'

Is Subedaar a father-daughter film?

In the movie Subedaar, Anil Kapoor is playing the role of Subedaar Arjun Singh, whose life completely changes after he finds that something is wrong with his family. Radhikka Madan can be seen acting as the role of daughter Shyama. Directed by Suresh Triveni, who has worked on movies such as Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa in the past.

Subedaar release date

Subedaar is reportedly produced by a team that has ensured that the level of physicality is matched with emotional depth, as the film has progressed through the lengthy post-production stage to be ready for release in March.

On the work front

Last seen in 2025's War 2, Anil Kapoor has several releases panned out this year. Other than Subedaar, the veteran actor will also be seen in the Netflix release Family Business, also featuring Vijay Varma, Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai and Rohan Mehra.

