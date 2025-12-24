Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 on Netflix: Know the exact release time in India

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 was released on November 27, after a three-year wait. The show's loyalists are now gearing up for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, slated to release with three episodes, paving the way for the finale episode on December 31.
For those waiting with bated breath for December 26, we bring to you the exact time of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 release in India.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Exact Netflix release time in IST
The three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will be released on December 26 at 6.30 am IST. The show will now focus on what happens after Will discovers his new powers, how Vecna uses his powers to create more havoc and how the children of Hawkins will fight the Demogorgons and bigger challenges coming their way.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Episode names revealed
|Episode numbers
|Episode names
|Episode 5
|Shock Jock
|Episode 6
|Escape From Camazotz
|Episode 7
|The Bridge
The eighth episode of Stranger Things 5 is titled The Rightside Up. It releases on December 31.
Stranger Things Season 5: Who plays what
Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will see several returning characters. Here are all the pivotal characters from the series.
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
- Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
- Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
- Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
- Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
- David Harbour as Jim Hopper
- Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
- Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
Stranger Things is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.
