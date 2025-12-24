Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 on Netflix: Know the exact release time in India After Volume 1, Stranger Things Season 5 returns with Volume 2 on December 26. Here’s the exact India release time, episode names and what fans can expect next.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 was released on November 27, after a three-year wait. The show's loyalists are now gearing up for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, slated to release with three episodes, paving the way for the finale episode on December 31.

For those waiting with bated breath for December 26, we bring to you the exact time of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 release in India.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Exact Netflix release time in IST

The three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will be released on December 26 at 6.30 am IST. The show will now focus on what happens after Will discovers his new powers, how Vecna uses his powers to create more havoc and how the children of Hawkins will fight the Demogorgons and bigger challenges coming their way.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Episode names revealed

Episode numbers Episode names Episode 5 Shock Jock Episode 6 Escape From Camazotz Episode 7 The Bridge

The eighth episode of Stranger Things 5 is titled The Rightside Up. It releases on December 31.

Stranger Things Season 5: Who plays what

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will see several returning characters. Here are all the pivotal characters from the series.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Stranger Things is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

