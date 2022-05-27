Stranger Things Recap all seasons: Everything that happened in Hawkins with Eleven and her friends

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Still from Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 4 is just hours away from its release in India and other countries. The show tells the story of Eleven (Milli Bobby Brown) and her friends in Hawkins and their adventures and mishaps in Hawkins. Things have not been easy for Eleven since Stranger Things season 1. She and her friends know about her superpowers but that has only made things difficult for them, especially given the happenings in the Upside Down. With the arrival of season 4, the penultimate season in the Stranger Things series, the show is expected to keep fans on the edge.

But, before you spend your weekend binge-watching the show, here's a quick recap of all the seasons of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 1 Recap

Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

Stranger Things Season 2 Recap

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down, but a bigger, more sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things Season 3 Recap

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School's out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and romance is blossoming. But new dangers loom. Evil doesn’t end, it evolves — and one summer can change everything.

About Stranger Things Season 4

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

