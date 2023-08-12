SatyaPrem Ki Katha OTT release: When, where, how to watch Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A still from SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Sameer Sanjay Vidwans' film SatyaPrem Ki Katha did quite well at the box office. Starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, the film hit the silver screen on June 19. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the romantic drama earned over Rs 100 crore mark.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha follows the life of a middle-class man Satyaprem, who falls in love with Katha. Played by Kiara Advani, Katha deals with heartbreak when Satyaprem asks her to marry him. After getting married, he tried to restore her faith in love. In the process, he finds himself. After winning the hearts of moviegoers in cinemas, the makers have dropped the film on OTT. Yes, you read it right. SatyaPrem Ki Katha can now stream on Amazon Prime Video but on rent. Users have to pay Rs 349 to rent the film on the OTT platform.

Where to watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha?

For now, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. Users can watch the film for free at the end of September 2023. For those unversed, the monthly price for the Prime subscription is Rs 299. For 3 months, users need to pay Rs 599, and the annual price stands at Rs 1499. Users also have an option for Annual Prime Lite which is priced at Rs 999.

How to watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha on OTT?

Step 1: Install the Amazon Prime Video app from iOS or Play Store.

Step 2: Register your email address or phone number, if you are a new user.

Step 3: Set password.

Step 4: Fill in the credentials and make payment.

Step 5: After payment, log in to your profile again.

Step 6: Select language.

Step 7: On the homepage, you will get n number of options of films and series to stream.

Step 8: Type SatyaPrem Ki Katha on the search tab.

Step 9: Rent the film and start watching.

Also Read: Who is Salman Toor? All about Ali Sethi's rumoured partner

Latest Web Series News