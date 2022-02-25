Russia occupying Ukraine's Chernobyl Nuclear Plant can be very dangerous, THIS series shows how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HBO.CHERNOBYL still from miniseries Chernobyl

As per the latest reports on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian forces seized the control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a 'fierce' battle with the condition of nuclear storage facilities 'unknown', Ukraine has said, sparking fears of a radiation leak that could cause fallout in Europe. Videos emerging on the Internet have the Russian tanks and armoured vehicles standing in front of the destroyed reactor, which sits just 60 miles north of the capital Kyiv. The nuclear leak has the potential to have unprecedented repercussions. For a better understanding of the dangers, you can watch HBO's miniseries Chernobyl.

The Chernobyl Nuclear Plant is not new to such dangers. On 26 April 1986, a terrible accident happened at the location due to a nuclear leak. In the year 2019, a mini-series was made on the same showcasing the horrific effects of the tragedy. Directed by Renck, "Chernobyl" miniseries was a dramatisation of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The HBO-Sky UK production also went on to win an Emmy in the limited series and writing categories.

The acclaimed series had five episodes each of which tells the story of how the disaster progressed engulfing innocent lives. It gives a unique perception in terms of stories of the people who are directly and indirectly affected by it. It also has some lesser-known stories of the disaster, which narrate the efforts of the firefighters who were the first responders on the scene, volunteers who came forward to deal with the situation, and teams of miners who played a crucial role in digging a critical tunnel under Reactor 4.

The miniseries also incorporates the recollections of Pripyat locals, as told by Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich in her book Voices from Chernobyl.

The series was created and written by Craig Mazin and directed by Johan Renck. It features an ensemble cast led by Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and Paul Ritter. The series was produced by HBO in the United States and Sky UK in the United Kingdom.

You can watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.