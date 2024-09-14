Rohit Sharma to Alia Bhatt, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2's guests list unveiled in first trailer

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to entertain the audience once again with its new season. The makers of the celebrity chat show unveiled its first trailer of the upcoming second season. In the trailer, the makers have showcased a glipmse of the celebrities who will be appearing in Season 2. From Rohit Sharma and his team mates, filmmaker Karan Johar, South star Jr NTR to actress Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Juhi Chawla, among other will be gracing The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2.

Watch the trailer:

In the trailer, the team of Kapil Sharma which includes Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur will also be seen in fun and never before seen entertaining avatars. In the episode featuring Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vedang Raina as guests, Kiku Sharda is shown performing Alia's character from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kiku is also seen performing Katappa's character from Baahubali in one of the scenes while Krushna plays Sivagami Devi.

''When your favourite guests meet Kapil & gang, Shanivaar ka Funnyvaar banna pakka hai. Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2 from 21 September, raat 8 baje, sirf Netflix par!'' the makers wrote in the caption along with the trailer.

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to commence on September 21 and will air new episode every Saturday on Netflix. The first season too began on the platform in March this year and concluded after 13 episodes in June. The first season featured several popular personalities from sports and film fraternity including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ed Sheeran, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Mirza, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Iyer, Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, among others.