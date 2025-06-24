Raid 2 OTT Release Date: Here's where you can watch Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's film After its release in theaters, the film 'Raid 2' is now ready for release on OTT. Know when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn's film.

Ajay Devgan, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's film Raid ' was released in theaters on May 1, 2025. After its release in theaters, the film is now ready for OTT stream. Raid 2, a sequel to the 2018 hit film Raid, presents a thrilling story against corruption and tax evasion. If you missed the film in theatres, here's an opportunity to watch it on OTT now. Netflix took to their Instagram page to reveal the OTT release date.

Raid 2 will be released on Netflix in two days

Ajay Devgan's film Raid 2, released in theaters this year, will now stream on Netflix from June 27, 2025. 'Aaj se ulti ginti shuru. Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire. Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix,' read Netflix's caption.

Story

In the film, Ajay Devgn once again plays the role of honest IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The story is inspired by a true income tax raid of the 1980s, which was India's longest and most talked about raid. This time Amay faces even more powerful enemies, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Star Cast

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor also plays an important role in the film. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also made the first Raid. The script is written by Raj Kumar Gupta, Ritesh Shah, Jaideep Yadav and Karan Vyas. It is produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Box office collection

Raid 2 has received mixed response from audiences and critics. Its story and acting have been praised, but some people have questioned the presentation of its story. Made with a budget of Rs 120 crores, the film was able to earn Rs 173 crore in India and Rs 31 crore in overseas, making a worldwide collection of Rs 237 crore.

