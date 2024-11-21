Prasar Bharati launches its OTT platform at IFFI 2024 | Check full list of channels

India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has launched its own OTT platform named Waves at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. The platform will feature a lineup of 38 live channels including entertainment networks like B4U, SAB Group and 9X Media. It also features a plethora of news channels including NDTV India, ABP News, News24, Republic, News Nation and India Today. The newly launched OTT platform will also show all channels of Doordarshan and Akashvani channels.
Apart from live channels, Waves will also feature a variety of on-demand content including films, games and a dedicated section for live events. The official launch of the platform took place at IFFI on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Prasar Bharati invited TV channels to join the platform, where the participating broadcasters get 65 percent of the ad revenue while Prasar Bharati keeps the remaining 35 percent.
List of some of the live channels on Waves:
DD India
DD Kisan
DD News
DD Bharati
B4U Bhojpuri
B4U Kadak
B4U Music
GNT
India Today
Republic
ABP News
News24
News Nation
News18 India
NDTV India
TV9 Bharatvarsh
Times Now Navbharat
9XM Music
E24
Divya
Pitaara Movies
Some prominent broadcasters are yet to join the newly launched OTT platform.