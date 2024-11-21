Prasar Bharati launches its OTT platform at IFFI 2024 | Check full list of channels

Follow us on Image Source : X Prasar Bharati's new OTT platform.

India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has launched its own OTT platform named Waves at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. The platform will feature a lineup of 38 live channels including entertainment networks like B4U, SAB Group and 9X Media. It also features a plethora of news channels including NDTV India, ABP News, News24, Republic, News Nation and India Today. The newly launched OTT platform will also show all channels of Doordarshan and Akashvani channels.

Apart from live channels, Waves will also feature a variety of on-demand content including films, games and a dedicated section for live events. The official launch of the platform took place at IFFI on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Prasar Bharati invited TV channels to join the platform, where the participating broadcasters get 65 percent of the ad revenue while Prasar Bharati keeps the remaining 35 percent.

List of some of the live channels on Waves:

DD India

DD Kisan

DD News

DD Bharati

B4U Bhojpuri

B4U Kadak

B4U Music

GNT

India Today

Republic

ABP News

News24

News Nation

News18 India

NDTV India

TV9 Bharatvarsh

Times Now Navbharat

9XM Music

E24

Divya

Pitaara Movies

Some prominent broadcasters are yet to join the newly launched OTT platform.