Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man teaser unveils Cillian Murphy's fierce comeback as Tommy Shelby | Watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy teaser gives a glimpse of Cillian Murphy in the role of Tommy Shelby as he makes a blazing on-screen return with the Netflix movie.

It has been four years since the Peaky Blinders waved goodbye to the Shelby family, but the notorious crime gang will again make its come back in the Netflix film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. The makers of the action-thriller shared the official teaser of the movie on Wednesday, in which a fierce return of Shelby can be noticed.

For the unversed, Cillian Murphy's movie will be the continuation of the popular drama series and will be shown in some cinemas on March 6 and on Netflix from March 20.

Watch the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man teaser here:

Cillian Murphy on Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The sequel re-enlists Cillian Murphy in his leading role in Peaky Blinders. 'It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders, This is one for the fans,' Murphy stated on his rejoining in June 2024.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man cast

Other actors joining the show, apart from Murphy, include Sophie Rundle, who is to reprise her role as Ada Thorne, the sister of Tommy Shelby, while Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy will rejoin the series as allies to the Shelby family, Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong, respectively. Others include Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo.

More deets about the Netflix release

The series first aired on the BBC in 2013 and is now owned by Netflix for broadcast in the US. Peaky Blinders ended in 2022 after six seasons and now will return with the movie Cillian Murphy.

For the unversed, Netflix's Peaky Blinders is created by Steven Knight, a screenwriter from Britain.

