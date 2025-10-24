Param Sundari on OTT: When and where to watch Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's romantic drama Param Sundari, a romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is now streaming on OTT. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, the film unfolds a heartwarming love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala.

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is finally streaming on OTT. The romantic comedy, that brings together Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time on screen, was loved by fans when it released on theatres. Those who couldn't watch the film yet, can now do so from the comforts of their home.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari promises a fun blend of love, laughter, and the North-South cultural charm.

When and where to watch Param Sundari on OTT

Param Sundari is currently streaming on Prime Video, taking viewers on a scenic journey through the backwaters of Kerala - where two very different worlds collide and love. The film is one of OTT's lineups for the extended festive weekend.

What is the story of Param Sundari?

The film follows Param, a cheerful Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, a strong and independent woman from Kerala. It all starts as a playful clash of cultures that soon blossoms into a heartfelt romance, filled with moments of humour, emotion, and magic. As they follow through their differences, Param and Sundari realise that love transcends boundaries and brings people closer in unimaginable ways.

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor talk about Param Sundari

For Sidharth Malhotra, Param Sundari is a reminder of why he is in love with romantic films. "Param Sundari felt like revisiting a timeless romance, but with a fresh, modern heartbeat. It is the kind of film that takes you back to the feeling of love that is honest, a little messy but full of heart,” he said, adding, "Playing Param reminded me why I like romantic stories in the first place; they make you smile, believe, and, somewhere, they remind you of your own journey. Now that it’s streaming on Prime Video, everyone can experience that warmth and love from wherever they are.”

Janhvi Kapoor echoed his sentiments, describing the film as deeply meaningful. "Working on Param Sundari has been such a beautiful journey,” she stated. “It’s a story that celebrates emotion, culture, and human connection in the most heartfelt manner. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by its breathtaking beauty and warmth, made the entire experience truly special. I’m certain Param Sundari will connect with audiences everywhere," the actor further added.

Director Tushar Jalota, too, spoke about his vision for Param Sundari and said that it was to create something that feels alive and relatable. “When we started working on Param Sundari, our aim was simple—to create a film that feels alive, heartfelt, and thoroughly entertaining,” he said. “It’s a story that celebrates love in its most joyful and unpredictable form, blending humor, emotion, and warmth in a way that feels real and uplifting. With its digital premiere on Prime Video, I’m excited for audiences everywhere to experience the charm and spirit that make Param Sundari so special," he said.

