Panchayat Season 4 X review: Here's what netizens have to say about Jitendra Kumar's comedy drama Read what social media users have to say about the fourth instalment of the comedy drama series 'Panchayat', titled 'Panchayat 4'. The new season features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It is available to watch on Prime Video.

New Delhi:

The most-awaited fourth instalment of the hit comedy drama series 'Panchayat', titled 'Panchayat Season 4', has been released by the makers on June 24, 2025, on Prime Video. Created by Chandan Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the web series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). It features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak in lead roles.

Panchayat Season 4 X review

Social media users who binge-watched the eight-episode series have shared their thoughts online. Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav's 'Panchayat 4' is receiving a good response from the audience on the platform X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, is great, as usual but unlike other seasons, I miss the Free-Flowing Happenings of the Village life. although filled with sporadic moments of the usual joy the story-line is held somewhat static, poignantly from the events of Season 3 Ultimate Episode. 3.5/5."

Another user wrote, "Finished with panchayat season 4. Loved it. When is season 5 coming? Please make it before the year end."

Fans are already looking forward to the next season. One user wrote, "Finished watching all the episodes of Panchayat (season 4). A big salute to the actors for their great acting as always and big thanks to the makers for their extraordinary effort. Now, waiting for season 5."

Another viewer highlighted that the fifth episode, titled Ashirvaad, is a standout. He also praised Faisal Malik for his performance in the web series. He wrote, "Panchayat Season 4 peaks at "Ashirvaad" (Episode 5). Not as good as previous seasons. Politics is the major plot, can't help but compare with previous seasons. @malikfeb is always a treat to watch."

Some viewers felt that the new season lacked the humour, and they felt that the storyline had been stretched as compared to its previous seasons. "#panchayatseason4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad’s role shows promise & Pradhan’s arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good," reads the tweet.

For the unversed, Prime Video's hit comedy drama series 'Panchayat' revolves around the journey of an engineering graduate named Abhishek who gets a government job and joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.

