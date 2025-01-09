Black Warrant to The Sabarmati Report, OTT releases of the week

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at shows and films releasing this Friday

The second week of 2025 is going to be very important for the entertainment world as soon big OTT releases have been scheduled for this Friday. From Netflix's Black Warrant to SonyLiv's Shark Tank India Season 4, the week has a lot of stories for OTT audiences. Hence, let's have a look at the list of web series and movies to be released on several OTT platforms this week.

Shark Tank India Season 4

Release Date- January 6

OTT Platform- Sony Liv

India's famous business reality show Shark Tank India has returned with its season 4. The show is being streamed on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

The Breakthrough

Cast- Peter Eggers, Mattias Nordqvist

Release Date- January 7

OTT Platform- Netflix

The Breakthrough is a Hollywood crime drama series that revolves around the investigation of a mysterious murder. The story of the series is full of suspense and thrill. This series will be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix on 7 January.

The Sabarmati Report

Cast- Vikrant Massey, Rashi Khanna, Riddhi Dogra

Release Date- January 10

OTT Platform- Zee5

Actor Vikrant Massey's film The Sabarmati Report, which was released in theatres on November 15, 2024 received a positive response from critics and audiences. Now this film is all set for online release. It will be streamed on Zee5 from January 10.

Black Warrant

Cast- Zahan Kapoor, Rajshree Deshpande, Rahul Bhatt

Release Date- January 10

OTT Platform- Netflix

You will get to see the inside story of Tihar Jail in the web series Black Warrant, which is inspired by a book of the same name. The series depicts the story of a jail officer. It is believed that this series will be full of adventure and thriller.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Cast- David Schwimmer, Jaden Bartels, Sam McCarthy

Release Date- January 10

OTT Platform- Disney+Hotstar

If you are fond of anthology horror thriller then Goosebumps: The Vanishing is coming for you. Which is the second season of Goosebumps. Its name is included in the most awaited series of this week. This web series will be released on the famous OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar from January 10.

