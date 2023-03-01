Netflix web series CLASS becomes a global success; features in Global Top 10 shows

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Netflix web series CLASS features in Global Top 10 shows

'Class' streaming on Netflix, has become a global success. The show has opened to a tremendous response from critics and audiences alike. It has been majorly trending in the top shows in India ever since its release on 3rd February. Class has also entered the global top 10 show of Netflix in the week Feb 6- Feb 12 2023. It was watched for hours that week globally. The show has received rave reviews from all across the world. The show has been trending in the top 10 in more than 13 countries.

Starring a talented cast of newcomers, the series has quickly become a fan favorite. "Class" also marks Netflix's first Indian adaptation of an international title. "The vision of the show was always to be make it on par with the best global products," shared Mautik Tolia, Director of Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd., "and we are vindicated by the tremendous response world over. The show has generated a lot of enquiries & curiosity from global players on our next slate of shows. The success also shows that Indian originating shows can find an audience world over and its now the onus on content production companies like ourselves to be the flagbearers of this by consistently creating world class cutting edge shows. "

'Class' stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rach, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw in the lead and is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

It is produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd which is a leading production house in India, known for producing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films across a range of genres.

